Newcastle boss Howe makes clear Gordon stand after Liverpool push

Newcastle United do not hold any grudges towards their star young winger Anthony Gordon.

The attacker is said to have been contemplating a move away from the club in the summer.

However, manager Eddie Howe says that Gordon is part of the club’s future, despite having his head turned by Liverpool.

On Gordon, Howe said: “I welcome him back with three arms if I had them!

“He’s such an important player for us, we didn’t want to lose anybody. Why would we want to lose our best players? We fought really hard to make the right decisions.

"In those last few weeks it was very, very difficult. He’s an integral part of what we’re doing. He needs a bit of a break. By the time he comes back he’s ready to go.”