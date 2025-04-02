Merson on Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold: I'd be quite shocked if all three stayed

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has opened up about Liverpool's transfer saga and how he thinks Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold won't all stay past the summer.

The Reds have been unable to agree new deals with any of the trio who are set to depart for free once their contracts expire this summer. Alexander-Arnold has reportedly agreed a deal with Real Madrid whilst any negotiations with Salah and Van Dijk have been kept quiet behind the scenes.

Manager Arne Slot will have a huge task with replacing one of the three stars and now Merson has spoke on Sky Sports about how he thinks it is unlikely that all three of them stay.

"I've been saying it for the last eight or nine months - I don't see any of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk signing at Liverpool. Because I just don't know why you wouldn't have signed already. Why would you keep on losing £80,000 a week, every week for the last 18 months?

"I'd be quite shocked if all three stayed from here. Unless Liverpool are prepared to give them £30M, £40M in their bank account. If Liverpool want to keep on being successful and go again next year, they've got to keep Van Dijk and Salah, assuming Alexander-Arnold has already gone.”

Merson then revealed the two stars he would buy if he was a manager and how if Liverpool do lose two out of the three then it would be very hard to find players who can live up to their quality.

"I think Van Dijk and Salah are the best in the business in their positions. If I could buy anybody, I'd buy them two. If you lose Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, you've lost half of the back four. And if you lose Salah, you're losing 30 to 40 goals a season. Good luck finding them anywhere else."

He added: "In football terms, it's criminal. It's criminal that you can let three of the top players in the world of football have their contracts run down, and they could leave for absolutely nothing, go anywhere they want."