Spurs defender Van de Ven: I enjoyed facing Man Utd strikers

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven says he's improving while in the Premier League.

Van de Ven admits he enjoys the challenge if facing the league's best strikers.

"All strikers in the Premier League are serious challenges," he told Voetbal Primeur. "If you're not sharp enough, they score.

"Last time we played against United, we met Joshua Zirkzee. He's a top player. Then Rasmus Hojlund came in. Also a top player.

"It's matchups that you look forward to. The same applies to Arsenal with Kai Havertz, Manchester City and Liverpool."