WHOAH! Spurs, Man Utd made contact with Spain coach De la Fuente

Spain could face a battle to keep hold of coach Luis de la Fuente.

The Euros winner is on the radar of several Premier League clubs.

That's according to Okdiario's Eduardo Inda, who said on El Chiringuito: "I am told that Luis de la Fuente has had offers from two large teams in the United Kingdom.

"And he has told them that despite the fact that in the RFEF he earns 1,200,000 euros, that in relation to what a club coach earns it is ridiculous. They offered him figures that multiplied by four what he earns in the National Team.

"He said 'no'. One team was Manchester United and the other was Tottenham."