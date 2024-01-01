Holland coach Koeman: Spurs defender Van de Ven can play in midfield; Zirkzee our No1 striker

Holland coach Ronald Koeman is happy bringing in Manchester United striker Josh Zirkzee for this coming week's Nations League fixtures.

Zirkzee and Ajax striker Brian Brobbey are both in Koeman's squad.

He said at yesterday's Oranje media conference: ''They are two different types. Joshua played a little less in the last game, Brian doesn't play all the time. Both can be good to be the first striker of the Oranje."

On Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven, Koeman also said: "I see him as a left back and a central defender. He can play both positions well. He is very important for this team, with his speed and his football skills.

"He could also play in midfield with Virgil van Dijk."