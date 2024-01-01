Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Ten Hag takes holiday as Man Utd directors meet
Madness! Why are the French pulling apart Real Madrid striker Mbappe?!

Holland coach Koeman: Spurs defender Van de Ven can play in midfield; Zirkzee our No1 striker

Holland coach Koeman: Spurs defender Van de Ven can play in midfield; Zirkzee our No1 striker
Holland coach Koeman: Spurs defender Van de Ven can play in midfield; Zirkzee our No1 strikerTribalfootball
Holland coach Ronald Koeman is happy bringing in Manchester United striker Josh Zirkzee for this coming week's Nations League fixtures.

Zirkzee and Ajax striker Brian Brobbey are both in Koeman's squad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said at yesterday's Oranje media conference: ''They are two different types. Joshua played a little less in the last game, Brian doesn't play all the time. Both can be good to be the first striker of the Oranje."

On Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven, Koeman also said: "I see him as a left back and a central defender. He can play both positions well. He is very important for this team, with his speed and his football skills.

"He could also play in midfield with Virgil van Dijk."

Mentions
Premier LeagueKoeman RonaldZirkzee Joshuavan de Ven MickyTottenhamManchester UnitedAjaxEredivisie
Related Articles
TOP 10: Spurs boast two in Premier League's fastest players list
Girona midfielder Van de Beek: Was Ajax return an option?
Ten Hag's last stand? Why Ratcliffe must know Man Utd in too deep to change course now