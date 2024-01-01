Van de Ven: I was confident making it at Spurs

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven could get more game time at international level.

The Dutchman has been a revelation for Spurs in the Premier League over the past 18 months.

However, Van de Ven is not first choice for the Netherlands, but could now get a chance under Ronald Koeman.

"Going from Wolfsburg to Tottenham is a big step for a footballer," he said.

"But I know my qualities. I wouldn't have made this step if I thought I couldn't handle it."

Asked about his role for Netherlands, he replied: "My favourite position is the centre back position.

“Nathan Aké is now injured, (Jurrien) Timber is injured. I hope to fill in the spot now, yes."