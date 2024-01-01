Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
West Ham close to signing Man Utd defender
REVEALED: Obi-Martin selects Man Utd ahead of "higher German bids"
Arsenal reach agreement with Real Sociedad midfielder Merino

Spurs boss Postecoglou explains Kulusevski striker role

Spurs boss Postecoglou explains Kulusevski striker role
Spurs boss Postecoglou explains Kulusevski striker role
Spurs boss Postecoglou explains Kulusevski striker roleAction Plus
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou explained one of his selection decisions this week.

The Spurs boss started Dejan Kulusevski in a more advanced role, using him as a striker rather than a winger.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Postecoglou did not suggest whether he would be doing this more often, but admitted Kulusevski was a versatile player.

He stated after a win over Team K League in South Korea: “Well, look it's the beauty of Deki is that he can play a number of positions. I mean, he mainly played on the wing for us last year but also had some games in central areas and I think he's been really good this pre-season. With Richy being injured we don't really have another number nine there and he's done a really good job for us.

“He's a clever footballer, you know, he was involved in the goals tonight, apart from scoring and, yeah, he's doing really well and, you know, for us, the fact that he can play two or three positions I think is, is going to be important.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueKulusevski DejanTottenham
Related Articles
Kulusevski believes Tottenham have quality to compete for trophies
Bergvall: The senior trio helping me settle at Spurs
Kulusevski welcomes fellow Swede Bergvall to Spurs