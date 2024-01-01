Spurs boss Postecoglou explains Kulusevski striker role

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou explained one of his selection decisions this week.

The Spurs boss started Dejan Kulusevski in a more advanced role, using him as a striker rather than a winger.

Advertisement Advertisement

Postecoglou did not suggest whether he would be doing this more often, but admitted Kulusevski was a versatile player.

He stated after a win over Team K League in South Korea: “Well, look it's the beauty of Deki is that he can play a number of positions. I mean, he mainly played on the wing for us last year but also had some games in central areas and I think he's been really good this pre-season. With Richy being injured we don't really have another number nine there and he's done a really good job for us.

“He's a clever footballer, you know, he was involved in the goals tonight, apart from scoring and, yeah, he's doing really well and, you know, for us, the fact that he can play two or three positions I think is, is going to be important.”