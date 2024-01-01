Kulusevski welcomes fellow Swede Bergvall to Spurs

Dejan Kulusevski is happy to have fellow Swede Lucas Bergvall at Tottenham.

The attacker has taken the teen under his wing.

Kulusevski told the club's website: "He’s from the same team in Sweden, we know the same people… he’s much younger than me, but we still have so much to talk about, because he’s made the same journey. It’s fun for me also to be here for him and to help him become a better player.

"The fun thing is because I’ve done it a little, so I know I can tell him, prepare him for things, then he’s his own man, he’s intelligent, so he doesn’t really need that, but it’s always good to speak with an older guy.

"There are a lot of Swedish fans who love Spurs, then, when I came, there was even more interest, and now Lucas is here as well, I think it will be a completely different thing for him. Two good young players - I think Spurs is going to be Sweden’s favourite team!”