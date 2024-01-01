Bergvall: The senior trio helping me settle at Spurs

Lucas Bergvall says senior Tottenham teammates are helping him quickly to settle.

Fellow Swede Dejan Kulusevski has taken the youngster under his wing, but isn't alone.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bergvall said of captain Heung-min Son: "Yeah, he guides you on the pitch and helps of course. You can learn from him as a good footballer and see the things he's doing so well and why he's that good. It's a lot of new impressions for me and a lot of things to learn from everybody in the team and especially Son.

"He's a top player. You can see he has been doing this for a very long time. He's a great person as well. Off and on the pitch as well he's amazing so it's hard not to like him."

On midfield partner Yves Bissouma, Bergvall told football.london: "It was about the game and he said to play like we had in training. We'd had a good connection (on the training ground) and to play fast and take the ball forward.

"He's an amazing player. Really good with the ball and off the ball as well, so it really helps to have a player like that."

And on Kulusevski he added, "I would say that (he's been my big brother). He's been great. He's been guiding me, helping me with everything around, on and off the pitch so I'm really thankful for that.

"To have another Swedish guy, we talk a lot and he's helped me a lot. He's an amazing player of course and he's been really helpful."