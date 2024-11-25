Spurs ace Kulusevski: I feel unstoppable

Tottenham’s tireless star Dejan Kulusevski believes his stamina is what sets him apart.

The winger has been at his very best for head coach Ange Postecoglou so far this season.

Kulusevski’s endeavor and quality were all on display in a 4-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday.

Post-game, Kulusevski said: "Yeah, I feel like that (unstoppable). I feel very good, and I’m trying to keep this way.

"I’m very happy, I’m trying to improve... I started the season good, but there is over half of the season left and I hope I can do much better.

"I think I have something that no other player has, so you can’t compare me to any other player.

"Of course, I watch other players, I take the best stuff from them, but with my engine, you know, with my heart, I don’t get tired.

"I don’t get tired and I can’t let anybody outwork me. That’s the plan. That’s how I play and how I train.

"I feel like I can do a lot still in my career. Clearly, you have to strive to be as good as possible, every day in every kind of way, on the pitch and outside of the pitch.

"Right now, I’m doing my best and I’m really not demanding anything for myself. You know when a mistake happens, it happens. So I’m maturing a lot and I’m enjoying my football a lot more.”

