Man City boss Guardiola: I trust these players more than ever

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his players has his total trust.

City are now eight points behind leaders Liverpool after their 4-0 home defeat to Tottenham,.

Guardiola said, "I trust these players more than ever.

"I've never seen a player in my life who wants to perform badly or make a bad performance to the fans or for the club. Nobody wants it.

"When they are in front of 60,000 people they want to perform well. But for many reasons, it hurts.

"At the moment we are not solid enough, that is the truth.

"I will not say a word that my time is not good but I have been there as a football player. They are not, 'hey it doesn't matter'. You want to do well but you have doubts."

He added, "When we started to lose, I said to people, 'we have to find a way'. That is my duty.

"Sometimes you don't have it for many reasons, so which players at our disposal are better than the other ones? Lets' go to try and do it with them."