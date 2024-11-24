Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid board "had decided to fire Ancelotti"
Ipswich boss McKenna hoping Phillips fit for Man Utd clash
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list
Man Utd boss Amorim: Rashford ready for Ipswich

Man City boss Guardiola: I trust these players more than ever

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola: I trust these players more than ever
Man City boss Guardiola: I trust these players more than everAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his players has his total trust.

City are now eight points behind leaders Liverpool after their 4-0 home defeat to Tottenham,.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Guardiola said, "I trust these players more than ever.

"I've never seen a player in my life who wants to perform badly or make a bad performance to the fans or for the club. Nobody wants it.

"When they are in front of 60,000 people they want to perform well. But for many reasons, it hurts.

"At the moment we are not solid enough, that is the truth.

"I will not say a word that my time is not good but I have been there as a football player. They are not, 'hey it doesn't matter'. You want to do well but you have doubts."

He added, "When we started to lose, I said to people, 'we have to find a way'. That is my duty.

"Sometimes you don't have it for many reasons, so which players at our disposal are better than the other ones? Lets' go to try and do it with them."

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester CityLiverpoolTottenhamGuardiola Pep
Related Articles
Guardiola admits Man City losing run "playing with our thoughts" after Spurs thumping
Premier League preview: Top 5 talking points this weekend
Spurs boss Postecoglou wary facing Man City boosted by Pep news