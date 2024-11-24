Richards warns Man City: This is no blip!

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards was stunned by yesterday's home defeat to Tottenham.

City were hammered 4-0 at the Etihad - marking their fifth consecutive defeat.

Richards said on Sky Sports: "I am flabbergasted.

"Spurs were excellent. (James) Maddison was the best player on the pitch.

"From Man City's point of view it is truly awful and I don't say that a lot about City. They were off it, the distances weren't correct, they were dominated in midfield, they have a lack of energy, conviction, they didn't know how to break Spurs down.

"I thought the contract (signed by manager Pep Guardiola) would give them a lift but it wasn't meant to be.

"It could have been a blip but it was more than that looking at that today. To be at the Etihad and not score in games like this, it's a bad one."

