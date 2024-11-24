Guardiola admits Man City losing run "playing with our thoughts" after Spurs thumping

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits their losing run is playing his players' minds.

Defeat at home to Tottenham was a fifth consecutive defeat for the defending champions.

“When you lose 0-4 there’s nothing to say except to congratulate Tottenham,” said Guardiola.

“We struggled a little bit to get back the balls. We were not able to win it, to give an extra action afterwards.

“We were quite decent; we created a lot. I would say we are quite fragile right now, that is obvious from the fact that we struggle today to score goals and when they arrive, they scored goals.

“We are playing a little bit in our thoughts, but it’s normal. Football is a sense of mood and when you win a lot it gives you the self-awareness that you can do it.

“And when you lose three in a row in the Premier League, that situation it’s always a little bit there.

“There are many things that are going to happen that we need to do to break the results as much as possible to get more positive and confident.

“At the same time, being here for eight years, I knew that sooner or later we would drop.

“Of course we never expect to lose three Premier League games in a row. In that time we always expected a drop, but we were incredibly consistent. However, we cannot deny the reality that sometimes in football and sometimes in life it’s here.

“We are not used to losing so many games in a row. That’s happened. We have to do everything to change, especially the next one.

“The exception is the reality we lived for eight years is not determined. Sometimes it happens and sometimes you drop a little bit, it’s happened right now.

“In terms of the way we played, we were good in the first minutes and after the first chance they had in 13 minutes we concede a goal, and the chances were there.

“But then we conceded a transition from Spurs. They are so physical we know it, that’s why we thought to bring a game for the physical condition that we have from many players.

“A lot of midfield players, a lot of control, we cannot make up and downs because they are stronger than us.

“But at the end of the day, I would say that what we have done for many years here, it’s my way, the way I like to play, but now we have a period, you cannot run away.

“You have to face it and break the next game.”