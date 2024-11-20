Spurs ace Kulusevski confident fixing Elanga Sweden rift

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham ace Dejan Kulusevski is confident of a Sweden return for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has complained that Elanga is ignoring his calls.

Asked about the situation, Kulusevski said:  "I have no problems with anything in life and if it is necessary, I know that it will be solved from both sides. There is no danger.

"Anthony is a fantastic footballer and I am sure he will help us in the future."

Kulusevski was speaking after scoring twice in their 6-0 Nations League win against Azerbaijan.

He added,  "You are hungry. Everyone on this team wants to silence a lot of people, I think. It's been a lot of bull***t. There has been too much bull***t and too many people talking. So it comes from there too. You want to silence people."

