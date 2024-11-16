Spurs attacker Kulusevski: I love playing against Man City

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham attacker Dejan Kulusevski is proud of his form this season.

The Sweden international admits he enjoys testing himself against the best in the Premier League.

"I love playing against (Manchester) City. I love facing the best players in the world. I love playing against the best teams. If you beat those teams then you know you can be there," says Kulusevski to Fotbollkanalen.

"I am very focused on playing my best football.

"I know we have City again after this national team gathering. I'm hungry. I have three incredibly fun games ahead of me now so I'm very focused on playing my best football."

