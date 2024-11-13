Sweden manager Tomasson furious after zero contact from Forest star Elanga

Sweden manager Jon Dahl Tomasson is not happy with Nottingham Forest star Anthony Elanga.

The young winger, who has impressed in the Premier League over the past 12 months, is not happy with Tomasson.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen, he was not selected for a game in the last international break and then missed a team dinner.

As a result, he was not selected in this squad by Tomasson, which has led to Elanga not returning his manager’s calls.

"No, he hasn't called me. Not yet," Tomasson revealed to Sportbladet.

"I tried to call him again but we haven't been in touch yet. But I'm sure we'll be in touch before the next gathering (in March). There is a lot of time left until then. It is a bit weird but we cannot change it. He might be very busy. I don't know."