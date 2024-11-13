Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league
Man Utd looking to loan striker this January after disappointing start
Ten Hag feud with Man Utd players laid bare

Sweden manager Tomasson furious after zero contact from Forest star Elanga

Ansser Sadiq
Sweden manager Tomasson furious after zero contract from Forest star Elanga
Sweden manager Tomasson furious after zero contract from Forest star ElangaAction Plus
Sweden manager Jon Dahl Tomasson is not happy with Nottingham Forest star Anthony Elanga. 

The young winger, who has impressed in the Premier League over the past 12 months, is not happy with Tomasson

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen, he was not selected for a game in the last international break and then missed a team dinner. 

As a result, he was not selected in this squad by Tomasson, which has led to Elanga not returning his manager’s calls. 

"No, he hasn't called me. Not yet," Tomasson revealed to Sportbladet. 

"I tried to call him again but we haven't been in touch yet. But I'm sure we'll be in touch before the next gathering (in March). There is a lot of time left until then. It is a bit weird but we cannot change it. He might be very busy. I don't know." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueElanga AnthonyTomasson Jon DahlNottingham
Related Articles
Newcastle preparing bids for Prem attacking pair
Dickson spotted in Newcastle's dressing room after leaving Man Utd role
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd ask for Quenda; Liverpool 2 options for Van Dijk successor; Real Madrid Xabi contact