FAYC Third Round Draw: Man City open defence against Palace
Premier League and Championship sides join the competition at the third round stage.
Last season's winners Manchester City will meet Crystal Palace.
FA YOUTH CUP THIRD-ROUND DRAW
Leyton Orient or Whitehawk v Fylde or Northampton Town
Hertford Town or Bristol Rovers v Arsenal
Harrogate Town or Birmingham City v West Bromwich Albion
Queens Park Rangers v Gillingham or Swindon Town
Burton Albion or Notts County v Fulham
Stoke City v Bromley or Rising Ballers Kensington
Cardiff City v Chesterfield or Shrewsbury Town
Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday
Eastleigh or Wimbledon v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough
Fleetwood Town or Tamworth v Burnley
Aston Villa v Accrington Stanley or Blyth Spartans
Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers
Merstham or Forest Green Rovers v Burgess Hill Town or Colchester United
Luton Town v Crewe Alexandra or Blackpool
Grimsby Town or Salford City v West Ham United
Manchester United v Coventry City
Stevenage or Cheltenham Town v Exeter City or Dunstable
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Bolton Wanderers or Lincoln City v Wrexham
Carlisle United v Plymouth Argyle