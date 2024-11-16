FAYC Third Round Draw: Man City open defence against Palace

The FA Youth Cup Third Round draw has been held.

Premier League and Championship sides join the competition at the third round stage.

Last season's winners Manchester City will meet Crystal Palace.

FA YOUTH CUP THIRD-ROUND DRAW

Watford v Oxford United

Millwall v Hull City

Leyton Orient or Whitehawk v Fylde or Northampton Town

Hertford Town or Bristol Rovers v Arsenal

Bournemouth v Ipswich Town

Harrogate Town or Birmingham City v West Bromwich Albion

Queens Park Rangers v Gillingham or Swindon Town

Derby County v Sunderland

Burton Albion or Notts County v Fulham

Leicester City v Chelsea

Stoke City v Bromley or Rising Ballers Kensington

Cardiff City v Chesterfield or Shrewsbury Town

Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday

Portsmouth v Leeds United

Eastleigh or Wimbledon v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough

Norwich City v Brentford

Fleetwood Town or Tamworth v Burnley

Aston Villa v Accrington Stanley or Blyth Spartans

Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers

Merstham or Forest Green Rovers v Burgess Hill Town or Colchester United

Luton Town v Crewe Alexandra or Blackpool

Grimsby Town or Salford City v West Ham United

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Preston North End v Liverpool

Manchester United v Coventry City

Swansea City v Southampton

Stevenage or Cheltenham Town v Exeter City or Dunstable

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Bolton Wanderers or Lincoln City v Wrexham

Carlisle United v Plymouth Argyle

Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion