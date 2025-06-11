Sporting president gives major update on Viktor Gyokeres: I will not demand €100M euros...

Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas has revealed that he will not demand a huge fee for striker Viktor Gyokeres as transfer rumours grow.

The Sweden international has emerged as one of Europe's top strikers, scoring a remarkable record of 97 goals in 102 matches for the Portuguese champions last season. He has been linked with several sides, including Manchester United and Arsenal for a long period of time as the transfer drags on. Now, Varandas has issued an update on the 27-year-old which does not help a move to either side.

Gyokeres has a £85M release clause in his contract that has three years remaining and it was reported that he and Sporting agreed he could leave for £59M this summer. Varandas confirmed that this was not true in what is a huge blow to the several sides chasing his signature.

"I can guarantee that Viktor Gyokeres will not leave for 60m euros plus 10m euros because I never promised that," Varandas said.

"To this day Sporting has not had an offer for Gyokeres - neither today nor last season.”

A move to Old Trafford would see the forward reunite with former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim in what could be a fairytale move. However, Varandas admitted that now Gyokeres is in his prime it would be hard for him to determine whether he will leave for a huge price in the future.

"One of the agent's biggest concerns was whether we would demand the termination clause," said Varandas.

"He wanted to guarantee certain things. And what was agreed? That Sporting would not demand a release clause now.

"For one reason: he was going to be 27 years old and no player leaves Portugal at 27 for 100m eurors or 90m euros.

"In that same meeting the agent wanted to anchor the exit to a value. I said this sentence: 'It's not worth us setting a value because I don't know what will happen in a year's time. I don't know if it will be 40m euros, 60m euros or 80m euros. What I can guarantee is that I will not demand 100 million euros.'"