Shina Oludare
Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid shirt number revealed
Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid shirt number revealed
Trent Alexander-Arnold will wear Real Madrid’s No.12 shirt at FIFA Club World Cup and beyond.

The LaLiga side announced their squad for the competition and shirt numbers, with the England international leaving his iconic No.66 behind. 

Due to La Liga rules, he will wear the No.12 shirt, as all players must have numbers between 1 and 25.

The No.12 shirt was famously worn by Marcelo, the five-time Champions League winner, and recently by Eduardo Camavinga. 

Real Madrid will face Al-Hilal, Pachuca, and Red Bull Salzburg in the tournament’s group stage.

