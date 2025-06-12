Prem trio prepare offers for Man Utd outcast Sancho

Tribal Football
Three Premier League clubs are keen to keep Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho in England.

After a six-month spell with Chelsea last season, he has returned to Old Trafford with the Blues agreeing to pay a £5m penalty for not turning the loan into a permanent transfer.

A return to Borussia Dortmund has been mooted for Sancho.

However, the Daily Mail says Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are interested in keeping the winger in the Premier League next season.

Sancho is said to be up for sale at United for a cut-price £25m, with the club's management team eager to clear his wages off the books.

