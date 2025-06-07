Arsenal receive boost from Gyokeres and Sporting CP

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres wants to join Arsenal.

The Gunners have been in talks with the Sweden international's camp and also Sporting since the end of the season.

The Mirror says Gyokeres wants to move to Arsenal ahead of other offers from the Premier League and across Europe.

And during talks with Sporting, Arsenal have been informed the centre-forward can leave for £60m.

Asked about moving to Arsenal, Gyokeres said at the end of the season: “Let's see. It’s hard for me to say, because yeah it is football and you never know what’s going to happen in the summer.

"So for me to say anything else than that is impossible.”