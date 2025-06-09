Arsenal 'inquire' about Man United ace Alejandro Garnacho

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho after his high-profile falling out with manager Ruben Amorim.

Amorim reportedly told the 20-year-old to ‘pray’ he can find another club to sign him when the two fell out following the 1-0 Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

According to journalist Gaston Edul, Arsenal may be set to answer his prayers and have inquired about bringing Garnacho to the Emirates.

Chelsea are also said to be interested in the winger having made a bid in January that was ultimately rejected by Man United.

It’s understood Garnacho would prefer to stay in the Premier League, despite interest from sides in Italy and Germany.