Man United make initial Viktor Gyokeres approach

Man United have reportedly made initial contact with Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres as they seek to persuade him to join the club this summer.

The 27-year-old is one of the most in demand player in Europe after an impressive season in which he scored 54 goals and provided 12 assists in 52 games.

According to Sky Sports, United are attempting to beat the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea to his signature and will attempt to persuade him to come to Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim, who managed Gyokeres at Sporting, is said to be pushing for the deal to be done as he seeks to build the squad in his image.

Man United are seemingly prioritising their attack this summer following the signing of Matheus Cunha and interest in Brentford Bryan Mbuemo.