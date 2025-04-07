Sporting manager Borges wants to cherish Gyokeres this season as Arsenal prepare huge bid

Sporting manager Rui Borges has hinted at striker Viktor Gyokeres leaving the club as Arsenal and Manchester United line up a summer bid.

Borges has suggested that Gyokeres will be on the move in the near future as top clubs such as Arsenal and United hunt for a new striker. The young forward has scored 59 goals in 59 league games to date in a season that has attracted the attention of clubs from across Europe.

The 26-year-old scored his eighth goal in five games as Sporting beat Rio Ave the cup and Borges struggled to describe the striker who is arguably the best in the world at the moment.

"Viktor is a player... I think there are no words: it is unlikely that another player of his quality will emerge in our league over the next few years," Borges told reporters. "He is clearly above average.

"Sporting recognised his talent, and here we are. Fortunately, we have him at Sporting. We must make the most of the time we have with him because he is truly exceptional. I have said this before, and I will continue to say it: he brings a lot to the team, and his teammates are aware of what he contributes, which is why they look for him during games.

"The collective effort also plays a role, as no one can succeed alone. Viktor is a game-changer, and he will continue to be, whether with us or elsewhere. His quality is undeniable; it is phenomenal."

Both United are desperate for new strikers with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling for goals whilst Gunners forwards Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have suffered through injuries. Borges heaped more praise on to Gyokeres who could solve the lack of goals for either club if he was brought in this summer.

"He is the best in the league, clearly. There are no adjectives to describe Viktor. He is an extraordinary striker, very important to our team, he has helped the team to grow with confidence, quality of play, he passes it on to his team-mates.

"He is a focused player, who pays attention to details, he is competitive, never lets his guard down, and doesn't want to rest. Maybe today he could rest. It is a young team, and he, as an athlete, player and teammate, instils confidence in his teammates with what he gives to the team."