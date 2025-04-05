Sporting CP striker Gyokeres warming towards Arsenal move

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is warming towards joining Arsenal this summer.

The Swede will leave Sporting this summer and Arsenal are keen to bring the former Coventry City striker back to England.

Gyokeres has included Arsenal on a seven-team shortlist of those clubs he will consider leaving Sporting for over the close-season.

And it's also emerged that new Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is a big fan of Gyokeres and will push to sign the centre-forward.

The Sun says Berta's interest will be welcomed by Gyokeres, who is now leaning towards a move to the Gunners.

While his buyout clause is set at €90m, the player and his club have a gentleman's agreement that Gyokeres can leave Sporting this summer for €60m.