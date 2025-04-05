Tribal Football
Most Read
Victor Osimhen's most likely transfer destination revealed
Lukaku already planning Napoli exit
Solskjaer absolves Besiktas players after Turkish Cup exit
Arsenal make Ollie Watkins transfer decision

Sporting CP striker Gyokeres warming towards Arsenal move

Paul Vegas
Sporting CP striker Gyokeres warming towards Arsenal move
Sporting CP striker Gyokeres warming towards Arsenal moveAction Plus
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is warming towards joining Arsenal this summer.

The Swede will leave Sporting this summer and Arsenal are keen to bring the former Coventry City striker back to England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gyokeres has included Arsenal on a seven-team shortlist of those clubs he will consider leaving Sporting for over the close-season.

And it's also emerged that new Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is a big fan of Gyokeres and will push to sign the centre-forward.

The Sun says Berta's interest will be welcomed by Gyokeres, who is now leaning towards a move to the Gunners.

While his buyout clause is set at €90m, the player and his club have a gentleman's agreement that Gyokeres can leave Sporting this summer for €60m.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGyokeres ViktorArsenalSporting LisbonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal handed major Viktor Gyokeres boost as asking price slashed
REVEALED: Gyokeres draws up 7-team shortlist as he prepares Sporting CP exit
Al-Qadsiah threaten Prem plans for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres