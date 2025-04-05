Arsenal learn Viktor Gyokeres transfer decision

Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly 'already given a yes' to new Arsenal sporting director Andrea regarding a move to the club in the summer.

According to Correio da Manha, the 26-year-old is incredibly keen on a move to Arsenal after recent talks with the club’s representatives.

The report adds that new transfer chief Berta played a ‘decisive role’ in Gyokeres’ decision to move to the Emirates.

Gyokeres is one of the most in demand strikers in Europe having scored 43 goals and provided ten assists in his 43 games across all competitions.

It’s understood Sporting expect to receive between €80-90 million (£68m/£76.5) for his services and Arsenal could seek to use unwanted stars in a player-plus-cash deal.