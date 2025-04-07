REVEALED: Arsenal to back Berta with £200M warchest for three star signings

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal are ready to back new sports director Andrea Berta's plans to bring in three major stars this summer.

The Sun says Berta will be handed a massive £200m warchest to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, Real Sociedad midifelder Martin Zubimendi and Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

While short of centre-forward options, it's suggested the priority is a £50m deal for La Real captain Zubimendi.

Gyokeres can be signed from Sporting for £55-65m, while there's claims of Nico's Athletic contract - which was signed in August - carries a £40m buyout clause.

Berta is in talks with Arsenal's board about funding all three deals - and there is a confidence that all parties are on the same page.

A new goalkeeper to cover on-loan Neto returning to parent club Bournemouth is also on the agenda.

