Sporting Lisbon striker Harder could join Gyokeres in huge Premier League move

Ansser Sadiq
Sporting Lisbon striker Harder could join Gyokeres in Premier League move
Viktor Gyokeres might not be the only Sporting Lisbon striker heading to the Premier League.

While Manchester United are eyeing Gyokeres, his understudy Conrad Harder is also attracting attention.

Chelsea are among the clubs interested in the 19-year-old Danish forward.

Harder has netted nine goals across all competitions this season, showcasing his potential.

Chelsea scouts have monitored him closely as they seek competition for Nicolas Jackson.

Sporting Lisbon value Harder at around €18M (£15M), per talkSPORT and other outlets.

