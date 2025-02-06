Man Utd could secure Gyokeres for less than his £83M release clause this summer

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United could secure a cut-price deal for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer, with the club keen to bring him to Old Trafford.  

According to The i Paper, United were linked with the striker in January but could save £20 million by waiting until the summer window.  

In January, the club would have needed to trigger his £83M release clause, but Gyokeres could be available for around £60M this time.

A potential move would reunite the Swedish forward with Ruben Amorim, under whom he thrived at Sporting.  

Gyokeres has been in excellent form, making him an appealing option to bolster United’s attacking options.  

United’s decision to hold off until the summer could prove financially savvy while still securing a top target.

