Former Man Utd star Carreras says he owes everything to Benfica

Former Manchester United star Alvaro Carreras stated that he is in no rush to leave Benfica.

The 21-year-old left-back, called Alvaro Fernandez while at United, impressed in the Champions League against Barcelona this week.

Speaking to DAZN Portugal post-match, after his team narrowly lost 5-4, he said of a United return: "No. Actually, you never know, but I have a contract for many years here at Benfica, I'm happy.

"They gave me the opportunity to grow, and I owe everything to them."

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a left-sided defender and are being linked to Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu.

