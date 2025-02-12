Sporting CP winger Trincao says Barcelona, Man Utd target Gyokeres "can play anywhere"

Sporting CP winger Francisco Trincao is backing teammate Viktor Gyokeres for a big club move away.

The Sweden striker is being tracked by the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Trincao's former club Barcelona.

Advertisement Advertisement

Trincao told Relevo: "He surprised me a lot. At first I saw that he had a lot of quality, but after a few games, when you saw that he continued to score goals and be competitive, with the mentality he had, it surprised me a lot.

"He has done very well for two years now and I think he has the ability to play in a big club, even though for me he is already in a big club.

"But I think he has the ability to be very competitive. He has a very good mentality and I'm sure he will be ready to play anywhere."