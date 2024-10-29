Tribal Football
Sporting Lisbon have already found Amorim successor as he prepares for Man Utd role

Ansser Sadiq
Sporting Lisbon have already found Amorim successor as he prepares for Man Utd role
Action Plus
Sporting are working on finalizing a successor to Ruben Amorim as he seeks the Manchester United job.

Amorim is likely to depart in the coming days as the Red Devils have picked him as Erik ten Hag’s replacement.

The 39-year-old, who interviewed for managerial vacancies at Liverpool and West Ham recently, is very open to the move.

Amorim has a release clause in his contract specifically for top clubs including United.

He was hoping to leave Sporting at the end of the season, but is ready to accelerate those plans.

Portuguese giants are expected to appoint Joao Pereira in place of Amorim, per A Bola.

