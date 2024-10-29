AGREED? Amorim approves move to Man Utd

Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim has agreed to join Manchester United this season.

The Portuguese 39-year-old is taking a chance by leaving a stable club in the middle of a campaign.

Sporting are top of the Portuguese league having won their first nine games of the season.

The Manchester Evening News claim that United have already started talks with Sporting and Amorim.

There is a specific release clause that allows a club of United’s stature to bring him in.

Amorim is also Manchester City’s top choice to replace Pep Guardiola, which could complicate the pursuit.