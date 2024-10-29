Man City have no concerns with Amorim taking Man Utd job

Manchester City will allow rivals Manchester United to appoint Ruben Amorim as their new manager.

The Citizens were being linked to Amorim earlier this season as a Pep Guardiola replacement.

Such a move could only happen in the summer, and only if Guardiola decides to leave.

Since he has not yet made up his mind, ESPN states that City have no concerns about Amorim taking another job.

There is a suggestion that Amorim’s desire to use a three-at-the-back system is something that has concerned City.

While they do believe such a system can shine in the Premier League, they have not operated with a back three under Guardiola.