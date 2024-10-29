Hurzeler upbeat on Brighton Cup chances against Liverpool: Advice for Amorim...?

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says they'll face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup with confidence tomorrow night.

Hurzeler insists they can match the Premier League leaders - if they maintain their self-belief.

He said, "Liverpool for sure are one of the best teams in the world at the moment. We are convinced that we can do it but if we don't have the self-belief, we can't do it. We have to be good in possession and out of possession.

"My team has the potential to be very good. We have respect for Liverpool, but we always have chances in the Premier League."

Hurzeler was also asked if he had any advice for Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim about taking the Manchester United job.

He said: "39 and he's eight years older than me. He's already achieved great things in Portugal. I've seen some games of him, he plays incredible football.

"I'm not in a position to give him advice, if needs advice he can probably ask Pep (Guardiola) or Jurgen Klopp. Let's see what happens. It's always great to face new coaches and new challenges."

