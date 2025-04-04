Tribal Football
REVEALED: Gyokeres draws up 7-team shortlist as he prepares Sporting CP exit
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has drawn up a shortlist of seven clubs he'd like to join this summer.

Gyokeres has an agreement with Sporting that he can leave if an offer of €60m or more arrives.

A Bola says the former Coventry City striker feels ready to leave Lisbon and has drawn up a list of preferred clubs - with Manchester United and Chelsea NOT among those being considered.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich are the seven teams favoured by Gyokeres.

The striker's deal runs to 2028 and it carries a €100m buyout clause. However, Sporting will allow Gyokeres to leave for a lesser fee after talks earlier this year.

