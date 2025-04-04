Arsenal handed major Viktor Gyokeres boost as asking price slashed

Arsenal have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres after his current club reportedly cut their asking price.

According to The Sun, Sporting have slashed their asking price for the 26-year-old for the summer transfer window and are now ready to accept a transfer fee between £55 million and £70 million.

While it’s still a hefty fee, it’s said to be much less than what several Premier League clubs were quoted in January.

Gyokeres has become one of the deadliest striker in Europe since joining the Portuguese club, scoring 43 goals and providing ten assists in his 43 games this season.

Mikel Areta’s side will face stiff competition from across the continent, with Man United, Chelsea, and Barcelona all vying for the Sweden international’s signature.