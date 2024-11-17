Sporting CP striker Gyokeres sorry losing Amorim to Man Utd

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres admits he's sorry that former coach Ruben Amorim has left for Manchester United.

However, the Swede says he's eager to work with Amorim's successor, Joao Pereira.

He said, "It's very sad that he's leaving, but of course we understand his decision. He meant a lot to me, he gave me the opportunity and made me evolve.

"Now we are looking forward to working with the new coach."

On rumours of following Amorim to United, Gyokeres smiled: "Helps that I am not Portuguese and that most of the people around me are not either. I don't read much of what you're saying."