Amorim says Gyokeres will likely leave Sporting this season as Man Utd interest grows

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken on Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres who he believes will leave the club next summer.

Gyokeres has been in sensational form for Sporting, scoring 23 goals and 4 assists in just 18 appearances this season. The striker has been linked with moves to Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea and now Amorim has spoken on his future.

Speaking in an interview with Portuguese outlet A Bola, the United head coach admitted that he thinks the 26 year old will find himself at a new club at the end of the season as transfer speculation grows.

"If I start joking about this Gyokeres situation I'll get in trouble. This is my city, this is my country, so I'll respect it. Viktor has to stay until the end of the season and then his life will probably go somewhere else."

Sporting president Frederico Varandas also spoke on the potential move which he says would happen as long as the finances are correct in the summer.

"I can't promise anything. If a club arrives and pays the release clause, if he (Gyokeres) wants to go, he will go. But I do not think this will happen in January."