Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid make swift Ramos decision
Man Utd boss Amorim has message for young players
Vidic: Amorim won't be successful with Man Utd unless...
Son of Real Madrid president Florentino pushing for Vincius Jr sale

Gyokeres: Amorim has enough strikers at Man Utd

Paul Vegas
Gyokeres: Amorim has enough strikers at Man Utd
Gyokeres: Amorim has enough strikers at Man UtdAction Plus
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has played down talk of a move to Manchester United.

It's been suggested Gyokeres could follow former Sporting coach Ruben Amorim to United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But he told fotbollskanalen: "He probably has some strikers there already, so we'll see."

The 26-year-old was also asked if he prefers a move in the upcoming January window or over the summer.

"That's nothing I think of. Of course you want to play the season out in Sporting and I enjoy it there, so it is no stress for me to get a move in the future. We'll see when it's time."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGyokeres ViktorManchester UnitedSporting LisbonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Amorim says Gyokeres will likely leave Sporting this season as Man Utd interest grows
Stay or go? Why Ruud's future shouldn't be a debate for new Man Utd manager Amorim
Sweden coach Tomasson: Gyokeres? The whole package. He's a tractor, strong as hell!