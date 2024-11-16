Gyokeres: Amorim has enough strikers at Man Utd

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has played down talk of a move to Manchester United.

It's been suggested Gyokeres could follow former Sporting coach Ruben Amorim to United.

Advertisement Advertisement

But he told fotbollskanalen: "He probably has some strikers there already, so we'll see."

The 26-year-old was also asked if he prefers a move in the upcoming January window or over the summer.

"That's nothing I think of. Of course you want to play the season out in Sporting and I enjoy it there, so it is no stress for me to get a move in the future. We'll see when it's time."