Sporting CP president admits Gyokeres could be sold

Ansser Sadiq
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres could be sold in January.

The Swedish forward is a hot property in Europe and is wanted by a host of top clubs, including Arsenal and PSG.

The Portuguese club’s president Frederico Varandas admits a move away is possible, but only in the summer.

He stated recently: "I can't promise anything. If a club arrives and pays the release clause (£83million), if he wants to go… he will go.

"But I do not think this will happen in January."

