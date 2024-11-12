Sporting CP president admits Gyokeres could be sold
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres could be sold in January.
The Swedish forward is a hot property in Europe and is wanted by a host of top clubs, including Arsenal and PSG.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Portuguese club’s president Frederico Varandas admits a move away is possible, but only in the summer.
He stated recently: "I can't promise anything. If a club arrives and pays the release clause (£83million), if he wants to go… he will go.
"But I do not think this will happen in January."