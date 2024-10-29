Sporting CP confirm Man Utd approach for Amorim

Tribal Football
Sporting CP have confirmed contact with Manchester United for coach Ruben Amorim.

United are moving for Amorim after Monday's dismissal of Erik ten Hag.

And Sporting have made a statement to Portugal's financial regulator, the CMVM, confirming United intent to pay the buyout clause in Amorim's contract.

"Manchester United have expressed their interest in recruiting coach Ruben Amorim and have said they are ready to pay the 10 million euro release clause," Sporting confirmed.

For the moment, United are yet to make a statement of their own since Sporting's confirmation.

