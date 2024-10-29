Fernandes says Amorim "has everything to take the next step" at Man Utd

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes had previously thrown his weight behind soon to be boss Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese manager, who is in charge of Sporting CP, is the favorite to claim the United managerial job.

Manchester Evening News confirmed on Monday that Amorim had agreed to become United boss after Erik ten Hag was sacked.

"If he really takes the next step – I hope he stays at Sporting – but if he takes the next step, I think all the qualities are there to be able to succeed in English, French, or Spanish football," Fernandes told SportTV in March 2024.

"Obviously, we know that the Premier League is probably the most desired. The qualities (to succeed in England) are there and he has everything to take the next step, in my opinion.

"But it will depend on the clubs, the directors, whether they want to pay the Sporting’s release clause or not."