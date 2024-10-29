Tribal Football
Most Read
AGREED? Amorim approves move to Man Utd
Valdano: Why Real Madrid attacker Vini Jr didn't win Ballon d'Or
Senior Man Utd players questioned Ten Hag selections
Henry delivers Zidane answer to Man Utd

Fernandes says Amorim "has everything to take the next step" at Man Utd

Ansser Sadiq
Fernandes says Amorim "has everything to take the next step" at Man Utd
Fernandes says Amorim "has everything to take the next step" at Man UtdAction Plus
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes had previously thrown his weight behind soon to be boss Ruben Amorim. 

The Portuguese manager, who is in charge of Sporting CP, is the favorite to claim the United managerial job. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Manchester Evening News confirmed on Monday that Amorim had agreed to become United boss after Erik ten Hag was sacked. 

"If he really takes the next step – I hope he stays at Sporting – but if he takes the next step, I think all the qualities are there to be able to succeed in English, French, or Spanish football," Fernandes told SportTV in March 2024. 

"Obviously, we know that the Premier League is probably the most desired. The qualities (to succeed in England) are there and he has everything to take the next step, in my opinion. 

"But it will depend on the clubs, the directors, whether they want to pay the Sporting’s release clause or not." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueAmorim RubenFernandes BrunoManchester UnitedSporting LisbonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City have no concerns with Amorim taking Man Utd job
Yorke on Man Utd position: If it was me I would go and get Unai Emery from Villa
Hurzeler upbeat on Brighton Cup chances against Liverpool: Advice for Amorim...?