Sporting CP coach Borges hails Gyokeres after 4-goal haul: No weaknesses
Sporting CP coach Rui Borges has declared Viktor Gyokeres as a complete centre-forward.

The Sweden striker has recaptured his best form under Borges in recent games, scoring four times in the 5-0 rout of Boavista on Sunday.

With the likes of Manchester United, PSG and Chelsea watching, Borges was asked if Gyokeres had a "weakness".

He replied: "Viktor's weaknesses? I haven't discovered any yet. He's competitive, in a good way. He gives a lot to the team. 

"My focus is not on goals. I know that Viktor will score like all his teammates. He is obsessed with it.

"I focus on the rest."

Sunday's four goals bring Gyökeres' tally to 52 goals in 48 games for Sporting this season. He has also provided 12 assists.

