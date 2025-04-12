Sporting CP coach Borges: Game-changer Gyokeres can handle any move

Sporting CP coach Rui Borges has no doubts about the ability of Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international is expected to leave Sporting this summer, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona all mentioned as potential destinations.

Borges, meanwhile, insists Gyokeres can handle any move.

“Viktor is a player... I think there are no words: it is unlikely that another player of his quality will emerge in our league over the next few years," Borges told reporters. "He is clearly above average.

"The collective effort also plays a role, as no one can succeed alone. Viktor is a game-changer, and he will continue to be, whether with us or elsewhere. His quality is undeniable; it is phenomenal."