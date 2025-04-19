Another one! Gyokeres hits Sporting CP hat-trick; then addresses transfer plans

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres insists no decision about next season has been made.

The Sweden international is a target for Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG, among several European giants.

On Friday night he scored his fifth hat-trick of the season in Sporting’s 3-1 league win over Moreirense

At the final whistle, Gyokeres was again pushed about his summer plans, but told Sport TV: “My future? No one can predict what will happen, we enjoy the moment."

He then added: “Agreement with Sporting to lower €100m release clause? Can’t say anything about that.”

It's been suggested Sporting will seek to sell Gyokeres at a starting price of €60m.

