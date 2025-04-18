Chelsea ready to battle Arsenal for Viktor Gyokeres signature

Tribal Football
Chelsea are reportedly ready to do whatever they can to beat Arsenal to the signing of prolific Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres in the summer.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Chelsea aren’t ready to give up in the race to sign the 26-year-old and have established themselves as strong contenders to secure his signature.

Arsenal remain the firm favourites to sign Gyokeres, however, as Mikel Arteta’s side also seek to sign a goal scorer in the summer.

The report adds that the Sweden international has an agreement with Sporting to leave for around €70m (£60m) despite him having a €100m (£85.7m) release clause.

Gyokeres has already bested his best ever scoring campaign, bagging 44 goals and providing ten assists in his 45 games across all competitions.

