Sporting CP coach Amorim tells Man City: All coaches should be lucky enough to work with Viana

Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim has paid tribute to sporting director Hugo Viana.

It's been announced Viana will leave Sporting to replace Txiki Begiristain at the end of the season.

Amorim has said of working with Viana: "All the coaches should be lucky enough to work with Hugo Viana. Not only because of his competence but because of the loyalty he has with the coaches.

"Viana has proven several times that he can do magic. We fight with clubs that are stronger than us financially. The connection I have with him is much more than work.

"It's like he's a family member and he's always ready to help the manager and the club. His role has been crucial. I speak for myself when I say Viana is essential. He plays a fundamental role and does his job like no one else."