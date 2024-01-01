Sporting CP confirm Man City talks for Viana "began months ago"

Sporting CP have revealed they have been in talks with Manchester City for "months" over sporting director Hugo Viana's move to England.

Viana's switch from Sporting to City was confirmed on Saturday. The Portuguese will see out the season in Lisbon before leaving for the Premier League.

Sporting announced: "Sporting Clube de Portugal – Futebol, SAD informs that Hugo Viana will play a role at Manchester City from the 2025/2026 season onwards.

"This process began months ago and has seen important developments in recent weeks, having been monitored from the beginning by Sporting's management.

"During this period, Sporting was planning and preparing a new organizational structure in professional football, with the role of sporting director no longer in existence.

"Bernardo Palmeiro, who between 2020 and 2023 provided executive assistance to Sporting's board and football department, will assume, next season, the role of general director of football and together with the current director of scouting, Flávio Costa, will report directly to the president, Frederico Varandas.

"Sporting will continue to count on Hugo Viana's commitment and total commitment until the last minute of this season's game, and he will be involved in the transition process to the future organizational model.

"Sporting recognizes the central role that Hugo Viana played in creating a high-level professional structure in the club's football and is determined to continue the path of growth and success seen in recent seasons."