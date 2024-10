Bolasie happy for Viana over Man City move

Former Sporting CP winger Yannick Bolasie says Hugo Viana can handle his move to Manchester City.

The Sporting football chief will replace Txiki Begiristain as City sporting director next year.

Advertisement Advertisement

Former Everton and Crystal Palace star Bolasie was signed by Viana for Sporting.

He posted to social media: "He always had an eye for talent. Congratulations to him".